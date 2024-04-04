A confirmed case of cholera has been recorded in Bengaluru, and the samples of two other persons suffering from symptoms are sent for testing, said Karnataka Health Department. Cholera could be a result of contaminated water or food, and health officials are closely monitoring cases with similar symptoms. One cholera case confirmed in Bengaluru amid severe water crisis: Report

Speaking to News18, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “It is too early to call it an ‘outbreak’ and the officials are already monitoring the situation. The samples have gone for testing.”

All three samples tested in the lab were of people who belong to the same paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram. It is suspected that these three people might have consumed contaminated water supplied to their residences. Health officials are reportedly tracking the origin of the water supply to study the spread of infection.

However, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the water board did not supply the water to the PG. “That particular PG gets water from a nearby borewell. We are also conducting tests on other residents in that PG accommodation. It is not an ‘outbreak’ as only one case has been confirmed. We are waiting for the results of two other people who gave samples,” he told the publication.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is also asked to increase the chlorination of water and water samples. The civic body also directed BWSSB to be cautious about the Cholera strain.