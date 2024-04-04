 One cholera case confirmed in Bengaluru amid severe water crisis: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

One cholera case confirmed in Bengaluru amid severe water crisis: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 03:00 PM IST

All three samples tested in the lab were of people who belong to the same paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram.

A confirmed case of cholera has been recorded in Bengaluru, and the samples of two other persons suffering from symptoms are sent for testing, said Karnataka Health Department. Cholera could be a result of contaminated water or food, and health officials are closely monitoring cases with similar symptoms.

One cholera case confirmed in Bengaluru amid severe water crisis: Report
One cholera case confirmed in Bengaluru amid severe water crisis: Report

Also Read - Two-year-old rescued after falling into borewell in Karnataka after 18-hour-long operation

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking to News18, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “It is too early to call it an ‘outbreak’ and the officials are already monitoring the situation. The samples have gone for testing.”

All three samples tested in the lab were of people who belong to the same paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram. It is suspected that these three people might have consumed contaminated water supplied to their residences. Health officials are reportedly tracking the origin of the water supply to study the spread of infection.

However, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that the water board did not supply the water to the PG. “That particular PG gets water from a nearby borewell. We are also conducting tests on other residents in that PG accommodation. It is not an ‘outbreak’ as only one case has been confirmed. We are waiting for the results of two other people who gave samples,” he told the publication.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is also asked to increase the chlorination of water and water samples. The civic body also directed BWSSB to be cautious about the Cholera strain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / One cholera case confirmed in Bengaluru amid severe water crisis: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On