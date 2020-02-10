e-paper
Temperature in Delhi set to rise, air quality remains ‘very poor’

On Monday, the city recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal for this time of the year.

Feb 10, 2020 19:35 IST
Visitors look at the tulip displays at Parliament House in New Delhi.
Visitors look at the tulip displays at Parliament House in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to enter double digits in the next two to three days, the weatherman said.

The maximum temperature settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius, a notch less than the season’s average. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is likely to increase to 23 degrees Celsius, while no change is expected in the minimum temperature.

Mist or shallow fog is predicted in the city in the morning. The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the “very poor” quality (309). An AQI between 201-300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

