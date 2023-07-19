Home / India News / Planning a foreign trip? Heatwave in these countries will compel you to rethink

Planning a foreign trip? Heatwave in these countries will compel you to rethink

Kanishka Singharia
Jul 19, 2023

As health authorities issue warnings across North America, Europe, and Asia, the devastating impacts of global warming are becoming increasingly evident.

As summer intensifies, several countries across the globe are grappling with extreme heatwaves and wildfires. Scientists are attributing these alarming weather conditions to the escalating global temperatures caused, in part, by the burning of fossil fuels.

People shelter from the sun as they queue to enter the Saint Peter's Basilica square during a heatwave across Italy, in Vatican.(REUTERS)
Europe grapples with intense heatwave and fires

Southern Europe is battling an unprecedented heatwave during the peak of the summer tourist season. High temperatures have been recorded in various cities, including Rome, with forecasts warning of an increased risk of fatalities and heart attacks. In response to soaring temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), Italy has placed 23 cities on red alert.

Adding to the woes, wildfires continue to ravage parts of Greece, with air water bombers and firefighters working tirelessly to protect coastal refineries from the encroaching flames.

Situation in Spain also remains critical with temperatures expected to soar to a scorching 44°C in the Guadalquivir Valley near Seville. The soaring heat has exacerbated the already dire wildfire situation on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, where uncontrollable fires have forced over 4,000 residents to evacuate their homes in search of safety.

Spain's Aemet weather agency said the heatwave this week "will affect a large part of the countries bordering the Mediterranean".

Beijing breaks heat records

China's capital Beijing is facing an ongoing blistering heatwave, with the city recording its highest number of high-temperature days in a year on record. In June, temperatures soared above 41 degrees Celsius, affecting large areas of China. The relentless heatwave is prompting health authorities to urge residents to stay hydrated and seek shelter from the scorching sun.

United States suffers under oppressive heat dome:

In the Western and Southern states of the United States, over 80 million people are under advisories due to a widespread and oppressive heatwave. California's Death Valley, known for being one of the hottest places on Earth, experienced near-record temperatures of 52 degrees Celsius. Phoenix is enduring a staggering 17 consecutive days with temperatures exceeding 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), with Sunday afternoon reaching 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius).

Additionally, wildfires are spreading across Southern California, with one fire in Riverside County consuming over 7,500 acres (3,000 hectares) and prompting evacuation orders.

Global warming's stark reminder

As health authorities issue warnings across North America, Europe, and Asia, the devastating impacts of global warming are becoming increasingly evident. Authorities in affected regions are urging residents to take necessary precautions, such as staying hydrated, seeking shade, and adhering to evacuation orders to ensure their safety amidst these extreme weather conditions.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times' news desk.

