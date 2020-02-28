Temple trust chief to visit Ayodhya for blueprint

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 03:50 IST

Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Temple Construction Committee, will be in Ayodhya on Saturday to initiate the process for preparing a blueprint for construction of a Ram temple there.

This will be Misra’s first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed as the chairman of the committee.“We have been informed that Nripendra Misra will be in Ayodhya on Saturday. He will also meet Mahant Dhiendra Das [head of the Nirmohi Akhara’s Ayodhya baithak] and other trustees,” said Prabhat Singh, a spokesperson for the Nirmohi Akhara.

He will also hold a meeting with members of the board of trustees of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. Misra will also finalise the place, where Ram Lalla will be shifted before construction of the temple begins. This relocation will take place before the festive occasion of Navratri begins on March 25.

IGNCA to host Ayodhya festival

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) will host an “Ayodhya festival” aimed to showcase the “culture of Ayodhya”. The programme will also be used to underline the need to build a pilgrimage around 150 holy sites in the town, according to organisers.

The three-day long Ayodhya festival starting Friday organised by the Shri Ayodhya Nyaas Pragya Kishkinda Mission, will be called Ayodhya Parv.