10 days after assembly election results, Congress may reveal Kerala chief minister pick today

Ten days after the results of the Kerala assembly polls were declared, the southern state may finally know its chief minister’s name.

The Congress, which won 63 of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 102 seats, is set to announce the chief minister’s name during the legislature party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, a party functionary said.(@INCIndia)

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The Congress, which won 63 of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 102 seats, is set to announce the chief minister’s name during the legislature party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, a party functionary said.

“As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the Congress high command has completed all discussions and the decision on the next Kerala CM will be announced tomorrow,” said Congress’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh, following a meeting between senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who is one of the three front-runners for the CM post.

The other two contenders are the outgoing leader of the opposition in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. The meeting came amid reports from Kerala that a large number of Congress activists have gathered at Satheensan’s house in Aluva and the party’s district offices.

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{{^usCountry}} In the past 10 days, Congress observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken consulted the MLAs and MPs, Gandhi spoke to Satheesan, and on Tuesday, Gandhi met senior Congress leaders from Kerala, including former state unit chiefs to end the logjam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the past 10 days, Congress observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken consulted the MLAs and MPs, Gandhi spoke to Satheesan, and on Tuesday, Gandhi met senior Congress leaders from Kerala, including former state unit chiefs to end the logjam. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ever since the poll results were announced on May 4, hectic lobbying has been underway by the camps of three top contenders for the CM’s post — Satheesan, Chennithala and Venugopal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ever since the poll results were announced on May 4, hectic lobbying has been underway by the camps of three top contenders for the CM’s post — Satheesan, Chennithala and Venugopal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While many Congress MLAs have backed Venugopal, Satheesan has refused to budge and remained a strong contender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many Congress MLAs have backed Venugopal, Satheesan has refused to budge and remained a strong contender. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the UDF, on Wednesday said they are waiting for the Congress decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally in the UDF, on Wednesday said they are waiting for the Congress decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are waiting for a decision from the Congress high command in Delhi in this regard,” senior party leader PK Kunhalikutty told reporters. “We hope a decision will come at the earliest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are waiting for a decision from the Congress high command in Delhi in this regard,” senior party leader PK Kunhalikutty told reporters. “We hope a decision will come at the earliest.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saubhadra Chatterji Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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