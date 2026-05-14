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10 days after assembly election results, Congress may reveal Kerala chief minister pick today

The Congress party will announce Kerala's new chief minister on Thursday after winning 63 seats in the assembly elections, amid intense lobbying.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 05:20 am IST
By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
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Ten days after the results of the Kerala assembly polls were declared, the southern state may finally know its chief minister’s name.

The Congress, which won 63 of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 102 seats, is set to announce the chief minister’s name during the legislature party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, a party functionary said.(@INCIndia)

The Congress, which won 63 of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) 102 seats, is set to announce the chief minister’s name during the legislature party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, a party functionary said.

“As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the Congress high command has completed all discussions and the decision on the next Kerala CM will be announced tomorrow,” said Congress’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh, following a meeting between senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, who is one of the three front-runners for the CM post.

The other two contenders are the outgoing leader of the opposition in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala. The meeting came amid reports from Kerala that a large number of Congress activists have gathered at Satheensan’s house in Aluva and the party’s district offices.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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