Ten injured in UP during clash over water logging

Police said the locality faces water logging due to absence of drains which often lead to argument among the residents.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Banda
The incident took place on Saturday in Manipur village.
The incident took place on Saturday in Manipur village.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times (Representative image))
         

Nearly 10 people were injured after two families in a village here clashed over water logging due to rains, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday in Manipur village, Station House Officer, Girwan, Jitendra Singh said.

He said the argument started after rain water flowing down from Suresh’s house accumulated at the door of Dayaram.

Soon after, the two came to blows with their family members joining them.

Suresh, five members of his family, and Dayaram and his three family members were injured in the clash, police said. They said the injured have been hospitalised.

Cross-complaints have been lodged and police is investigating the case, the SHO said.

Police said the locality faces waterlogging due to absence of drains which often lead to argument among the residents.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 22:05 IST

