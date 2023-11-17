Tension grips Haryana's Nuh after stones pelted at women going for puja, 3 injured

At least three women were injured after some unidentified children allegedly pelted stones at them from a madrasa on Thursday in Haryana's Nuh on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing the police officials. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya, along with a huge police force, reached the spot and dispersed the gathering(File image/ PTI)

According to the police, the incident took place near a mosque around 8:20 pm on Thursday when a group of women were on their way for a 'kuan (well) poojan'. The stones were allegedly hurled at them by some children when they reached near the madrasa. In no time, people from both communities gathered there, gripping the violence-hit area into tension.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya reached the spot along with a heavy police force, and dispersed the gathering. The police has also registered an FIR and has called the mawlawi of the madrasa for questioning.

“Some females were going for 'Kuan Poojan' and there has been a complaint that stones were pelted by some children from the madrasa. People from both communities gathered here in this regard...FIR is being registered...We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Relevant action will be taken...There has been no big injury,” Nuh Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya told news agency ANI.

Earlier in July, communal clashes had erupted in Haryana's Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob which claimed the lives of six people, including two home guards and a cleric, and left more than 88 injured.

The riots had also trickled down to neighbouring districts, including Gurugram, where mobs set afire a mosque and pillaged several shops and restaurants. Over 61 cases were registered in connection with the riots and at least 340 suspects were arrested, according to the police.

Congress leader and Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan was named as one of the suspects in the violence and was arrested in September for his alleged role in inciting the clashes and for remaining in touch with suspects involved in sharing “misleading” and “provocative” posts on social media platforms to instigate others. He was later granted bail in two of the cases last month.

