Tension rises in BHU campus after SUV rams bike, injures two students

Tension rose in the Benaras Hindu University Saturday afternoon after two students suffered critical injuries when a speeding SUV, allegedly belonging to a BJP leader, hit their bike near the university’s law faculty on BHU premises, police said.

Station officer Bharat Bhushan Tiwari said initial probe revealed that the SUV belonged to a BJP local leader named Ranvir Singh. An FIR was registered in this connection later in the evening. Police also took one person into custody for questioning.

Rakesh Singh and Anjulata Singh, both fourth year students of Bachelor of Fine Arts, were on their way to the central office of the varsity when the SUV coming from the opposite direction hit their bike.

The impact of the collision was so intense that pillion rider Anjulata Singh fell at a distance while the bike was dragged for about 70 metres, police said. Both the students suffered critical injuries. The occupants of the vehicle fled from the spot after the accident.

Other students rushed Rakesh and Anjulata to the BHU trauma centre.

The accident enraged the BHU students who pelted the vehicle with stones and set it on fire. Police, who received information about the incident, along with fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

The condition of the injured students is stable and they are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre, BHU chief proctor Professor OP Rai said.

A doctor, who did not wish to be named, said Rakesh suffered a broken rib and blood had filled his lungs. He underwent a surgery and the blood in his lungs was removed. He had to be administered four units of blood. He is stable now. Anjulata also suffered a rib injury and underwent a surgery. Her condition is also stable and out of danger.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 09:23 IST