Tents gutted in fire at Magh Mela area, no injury reported

Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The incident triggered panic in the area. While the cause of the fire breakout remains uncertain, authorities are looking into it.

No one sustained any injury in the incident and the firefighters were able to douse the flames in time. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ Triggering safety concerns, a fire broke out at the tent city developed for the ongoing Magh Mela on Monday. The fire gutted two tents belonging to Kalpwasis from Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, no one sustained any injury in the incident and the firefighters were able to douse the flames in time.

However, the blaze charred the goods kept inside the tents. The fire broke allegedly out in the tent of one Rampati Singh, who was performing a hawan when the incident took place. Soon, the flames engulfed the adjacent tent of Krishna Dev Singh, another Kalpwasi.

The incident triggered panic in the area. While the cause of the fire breakout remains uncertain, authorities are looking into it. Meanwhile, those who lost their clothes and food in the fire received help from other Kalpwasis.

