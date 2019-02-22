Terror, climate biggest challenges: PM Modi in Seoul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said terrorism and climate change were the biggest challenges being faced by the world and that these can be overcome by implementing the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi who espoused the cause of humanity.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to South Korea, was speaking while unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Yonsei University in Seoul. “Today, the humanity across the world is facing two serious problems — one is terrorism and second is climate change. If we look at the life of Mahatma Gandhi, we can find solutions to both these problems. If we look at his life, ideals and advice, we can find a path forward,” he said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Modi said India is on the way to becoming a $5 trillion economy soon and hoped it will be among the world’s top three economies in the next 15 years.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Prime Minister Modi recounted the steps taken in recent years, including initiatives like the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank initiative, to take India on the path of growth.

“It is our endeavour that India finds a place in the top three economies of the world in one-and-a-half decade. In Korea, you people not only celebrate all Indian festivals like Holi, Diwali, Baisakhi but you also involve your Korean friends in celebrations. Now Indian restaurants have started finding place in Korean cities. Indian dishes are also being included in the menu here. Even Korean people have started knowing what is the meaning of a particular Indian dish,” Modi said.

India’s pride has increased due to the hard work and discipline of 30 million overseas Indians, he said, adding that overseas Indians are recognised as law-abiding citizens.

He said that Gandhi’s teachings become even more relevant at a time when the world is suffering from various challenges. “There was a special place in the heart of Gandhi for environment... In his memory, we will plant 150 saplings in Korea,” he said. Modi said that India’s ever-growing ties with South Korea has always been strong and becoming even stronger.

