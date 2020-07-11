e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir

Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir

Two terrorists who tried to infiltrate from across the LoC but cutting a fence were shot dead by the army.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla said there could be 250 to 300 terrorists in their launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).
Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla said there could be 250 to 300 terrorists in their launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC).(ANI)
         

A top army general in Jammu and Kashmir said Saturday that terror launch pads across the LoC are full and there could be close to 300 terrorists waiting to infiltrate in the Naugam sector of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Inputs indicate that their launch pads are fully occupied. If we have to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists presently occupying the launch pads,” Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla, said according to ANI.

General Vats’ comment came shortly after army troopers killed two terrorists who tried to infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector.

The general said it launched its operation after detecting suspicious movement along the LoC.

“Today, our troops along the LoC Naugam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani post in the area. Apt response was taken to eliminate two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting an anti-infiltration fence,” General Vats said.

He said the army seized two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and ammunition after the gunfight.

On June 30, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh had said that Jammu and Kashmir’s anti-infiltration grid is intact despite active terror launch pads across the LoC and Pakistan trying to infiltrate terrorists.

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In