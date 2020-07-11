e-paper
2 terrorists shot dead in north Kashmir's Naugam: Army

2 terrorists shot dead in north Kashmir’s Naugam: Army

The troops had detected suspicious movement along the LoC at Naugam sector.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:14 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Army shot two terrorists at Baramulla.
Army shot two terrorists at Baramulla.
         

Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Saturday morning, Indian Army officials said.

An army spokesperson said a suspicious movement was detected by troops along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in Baramulla early on Saturday.

“The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of the two terrorists. Two AK-47 and war-like stores recovered,” the spokesperson said.

US to Haryana, backlash against migrants grows
Laying fibre cable tops PM’s job plan
Uttar Pradesh enters 55-hour-long lockdown, govt vows strict action against violators
LIVE: In view of Covid-19, 8,000 inmates to be released from California prison
Day after Vikas Dubey’s killing, 2 held for helping gang members
‘Didn’t expect it’: Ganguly on Dhoni giving him captaincy in his final Test
States go slow on infra spend amid fund crunch
Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone’s prison sentence
