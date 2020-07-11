2 terrorists shot dead in north Kashmir’s Naugam: Army

india

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:14 IST

Two terrorists were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector on Saturday morning, Indian Army officials said.

An army spokesperson said a suspicious movement was detected by troops along the Line of Control at Naugam sector in Baramulla early on Saturday.

“The forces swiftly launched an ambush, resulting in the elimination of the two terrorists. Two AK-47 and war-like stores recovered,” the spokesperson said.