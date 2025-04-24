‘Terrorism gasping its last breath…’: CM Yogi Adityanath's message to Pahalgam attackers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said "terrorism is grasping its last breath", as he condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, including a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Shubham Dwivedi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays his last respects to the mortal remains of Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur on Thursday.(ANI)

Shubham, the only son of the family, got married just two months ago and was on a trip to Kashmir with his wife when the Pahalgam tragedy occurred.

Calling the Pahalgam strikes a cowardly act by terrorists, Yogi Adityanath declared "terrorism taking its last breath" and assured that the nation must believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"On April 22, a terrorist attack took place in J&K's Pahalgam in which one person from Kanpur was killed. Shubham Dwivedi got married two months ago, and he was killed in the terror attack there. This is a very cowardly attack by the terrorists and shows that terrorism is on its last breath," said Yogi Adityanath while speaking in Kanpur.

Yogi Adityanath also met the family of 31-year-old Shubham Dwivedi and said targeting innocent individuals based on their religious identity, especially in front of their families, is intolerable.

He also reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, emphasising the Centre’s swift and decisive actions.

CM Yogi further called on the nation to place its trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and assured that justice will be served.

"I also assure that the accused in this horrific incident will not be spared, and stringent action will be taken against them. This double government has been working on the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, and it will continue to work on that," Yogi further added.

Pahalgam terrorist attack

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019, when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Meanwhile, India accused Islamabad of supporting “cross-border terrorism” Wednesday night and imposed diplomatic measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties, suspending a key water-sharing treaty and closing the main land border crossing with Pakistan.

Pakistan has denied the accusation, and a previously unknown militant group calling itself Kashmir Resistance has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamabad said it would respond to India’s actions on Thursday and convene its National Security Committee, which is composed of senior civil and military officials.