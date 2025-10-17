Terrorist attack targets Assam security force camp, 3 Army personnel injured

Three Army personnel were reportedly injured in a terrorist attack in Assam's Tinsukia district early on Friday. Quoting a defence spokesperson, news agency PTI reported that unidentified terrorists fired at the security force's Kakopathar camp. Unidentified terrorists opened fire on the Kakopathar location in Assam. (Sourced HT photo) (HT_PRINT)

“No major injuries were sustained other than minor abrasions to three personnel. The area has been sanitised and joint searches in coordination with the police are being carried out,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The terrorists reportedly fired at the security camp from a moving vehicle, at around 12:30 am and fled after “carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons”

"The troops on duty retaliated immediately and effectively took caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the vicinity,” the Army spokesperson said.

The security camp is located in the Kakopathar area of Assam, close to the state's border with Arunachal Pradesh. A search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the terrorists.