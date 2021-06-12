2 security personnel, 2 civilians killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Sopore

At least two security personnel and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore on Saturday, officials said. At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The terrorists opened fire targeting security forces in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They fired at a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore at around 12pm, the officials added.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where a policeman was taken to the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital, PTI reported.

The area of attack has been cordoned off by security personnel and further details are awaited, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON