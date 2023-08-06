Terrorist killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K’s Kupwara

A terrorist was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police and army officials said. The search operation is in progress as arms and ammunition were also recovered. (Representative Image)

They said that the army and police jointly launched the operation on LoC in Amrohi area of Tanghdar sector in Kupwara.

“Army and Kupwara Police in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

They said that the search operation was in progress as arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Giving further details, the army’s Chinar Corps said that the bid was foiled today in the morning by the alert troops along the LoC. “A terrorist was eliminated and war-like stores have been recovered,” said Chinar Corps in a post on X.

On July 19, two Pakistani terrorists were killed as security forces had foiled an infiltration bid on LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara. The forces had then launched a thorough search in the morning, resulting in recovery of four AK series rifles, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), five UBGL grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and large quantity of war like stores.

In June, the security forces foiled a major infiltration bid by killing four terrorists along LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on June 23. They recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including nine AK series rifles, three pistols, four grenades, 288 AK and pistol rounds, 55 suspected narco packets and other huge quantities of war-like stores.

On June 16, the army and police foiled another major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the LoC in the Kupwara district and killed five unidentified foreign terrorists.

On June 13, two unidentified terrorists were killed in a joint operation in Kupwara district on the LoC.

Two infiltrators were also gunned down near LoC in the Machil sector on May 3.

Also Read | Search operations intensify after terrorists kill 3 soldiers in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Army pays tributes to three soldiers killed in Kulgam on Friday

The Indian Army on Sunday paid homage to the three soldiers killed during an operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Friday.

The army identified the three as Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Vala Mahipalsinh and Rifleman Waseem Sarwar.

Sarwar was from Kashmir’s northern district of Bandipora while Mahipalsinh Pravinsinh was from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Chinar Corps, in a post on X, said that the commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and all ranks paid homage to the trio who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in operation Halan in Kulgam in a gunfight with militants on 04 Aug, 23. “Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” it said.

Sarwar’s funeral was held in his home village of Dachigam in Bandipora, where hundreds of locals, army, police and CRPF officials participated in his last rites.

He is survived by his parents, wife who is six months pregnant, two sisters and a brother.

“Bandipora Police stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, Salute to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” Bandipora Police said on X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON