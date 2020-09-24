e-paper
Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Awantipora

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Awantipora

Kashmir Zone Police said that the encounter was underway. “Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” the police said.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter in Awantipora on Thursday morning.
A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter in Awantipora on Thursday morning.(ANI Photo)
         

A terrorist was killed in an encounter at Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.



“#TralEncounterUpdate: #Encounter at #Machama concluded without any collateral damage. #Arms & ammunition recovered. Search is still going on,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on September 22, an unidentified terrorist was killed by the security forces in an encounter in Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. On September 17, three terrorists were killed in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar during a joint cordon and search operation by Srinagar Police and CRPF which turned into an encounter.

(with ANI inputs)

