Terrorist, linked to Lashkar, who earlier escaped, shot dead in J&K: Cops

Published on Oct 02, 2022 01:11 PM IST

The encounter on Sunday was reported from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security personnel patrol in Jammu and Kashmir, (File, for representation only)&nbsp;(ANI)
BySwati Bhasin

A terrorist - linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit - was shot dead on Sunday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, the police said. Identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat, the terrorist was said to have recently escaped from an encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes, Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir, said.

The encounter had started at the Baskuchan area on Sunday morning. Two hours later, the Kashmir Zone Police posted an update on Twitter that Bhat had been shot dead, adding that search operations were on. Incriminating materials, and weapons - including an AK rifle - was recovered from him.

"Killed terrorist identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, linked with LeT #terror outfit. Incriminating materials, arms & ammn including AK rifle recovered. He was involved in several terror crimes and recently escaped from an #encounter: ADGP Kashmir. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police tweet read.

Troops have been alert in Jammu and Kashmir amid various security operations.

In a separate incident, on Saturday, the Bandipora Police and Army had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 7 AK-47 rifles, two pistols, 21 AK Magazines, 1,190 rounds, 132 pistol rounds, 13 grenades and other incriminating materials in Nowshehra Nard from Gurez area.

Earlier, in an encounter, two terrorists - linked with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed - in an encounter in Baramulla.

