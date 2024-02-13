Terrorist who killed two migrant workers from Punjab arrested

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of two migrant workers from Punjab in Srinagar on February 7, police said on Tuesday. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said that the suspect, identified as Adil Manzoor Langoo, was in contact with a handler in Pakistan. J&K Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar (C) with Inspector General of Police (IGP) V.K. Birdi addresses a press conference regarding the arrest of a man on charges of killing two migrant workers from Punjab recently, in Srinagar, Tuesday(PTI)

“Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested,” Kumar said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, VK Birdi, said that the accused had conspired with his handler in Pakistan for the commission of the crime.

On February 7, Amritpal Singh, 31, a carpenter from Amritsar, and his associate, Rohit Masih, 27, were targeted in the terrorist attack in the Shaheed Ganj area of the old city. While Amritpal died on the spot, Rohit succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences a day later.

"Role of the main culprit, Adil Manzoor Langoo - a resident of Srinagar - came to light. He was arrested on the basis of clinching evidence. He was in contact with his handler in Pakistan. He has impressed upon him to do some terror attack here in Srinagar. Weapon of offence was also provided by him. The weapon has been recovered now...," said Birdi as quoted by news agency ANI.

The February 7 incident was the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the responsibility for it was taken by the banned 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba.

Birdi said that the weapon was provided to Langoo by his handler and this further "motivated him to carry out the attack".

Several politicians, including former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, condemned the terrorist attack.

“Saddened by the tragic loss of Amritpal Singh from Amritsar, Punjab to terrorism in Srinagar today. We condemn such senseless violence targeting non-locals and innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the other injured individuals for a speedy recovery. This cycle of violence must end,” said Azad after news of the attack broke out at that time.