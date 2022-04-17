Terrorists escape after killing jawan in J&K gunfight: Cops

Terrorists engaged in a gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, in which an army jawan was killed, managed to escape the site, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Watnar area of the south Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

“The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning the police control room, Anantnag. “So far there was no success in tracing them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army paid tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who was killed in the encounter.

In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment on Sunday, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier, public relations officer (PRO), defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Col Musavi said that the Indian Army and police had launched the cordon and search operation at about 3:15 pm on Saturday.

“While the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened a heavy volume of fire on the Cordon party. Unmindful of his own safety, Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who was part of the initial cordon party, charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in doing so sustained a gunshot wound on his chest. He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities,” Musavi said.

29-year-old Singh joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Bhaudin village in Sirsa, Haryana and is survived by his wife.

The mortal remains of Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

“The mortal remains of Lance Naik Nishan Singh will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being,” the PRO Defence said.