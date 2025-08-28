Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in Gurez

Two terrorists were neutralised in Gurez sector of Bandipore district during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, carried out following intelligence on a likely infiltration attempt. Two terrorists were killed in Gurez sector of Bandipore during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police.(Representational image/ANI Grab)

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said alert troops spotted suspicious activity in Gurez sector, challenged the terrorists, and responded effectively when they opened indiscriminate fire, neutralising two terrorists.

“Based on intelligence provided by JKP regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice in Gurez Sector. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Troops responded with effective fire, neutralising two terrorists. Operation is in progress,” Chinar Corps wrote in a post on X.

On August 13, a soldier was killed during an exchange of fire as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir. The troops successfully stopped the infiltration in the Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district, north Kashmir, the Army said.

Earlier, on July 30, two heavily-armed terrorists, believed to be members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in a fierce gunfight as alert Army troops foiled their infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter came two days after security forces eliminated three hardcore terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in a forest in Srinagar.

The Army said the operation, conducted under the code name ‘ShivShakti’, was a major setback to the nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisations that are constantly abetting acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation, troops of the Indian Army launched 'Operation ShivShakti' in the Poonch sector during the early hours of July 30. The operation was based on credible intelligence inputs acquired by synergistic and synchronised intelligence coordination by military and civil intelligence units in concert with J&K Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the area,” a defence spokesperson had said.