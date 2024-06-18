 Terrorists open fire at jawan during search operation in J&K's Poonch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Terrorists open fire at jawan during search operation in J&K's Poonch

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2024 05:40 PM IST

Terrorists open fire at jawan during search operation in J&K's Poonch

Terrorists and security forces exchanged fire at Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police came under heavy fire while conducting a search operation that had been underway for several days.

Exchange of fire between Security Forces and terrorists in the area of Poonch district.
Exchange of fire between Security Forces and terrorists in the area of Poonch district.

The attack comes days after Union home minister Amit Shah directed security agencies to implement the area domination plan and zero terror plan in Jammu amid a spate of terrorist attacks in the region.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Monday, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Udhampur areas and the operational preparedness of the security forces in the region, officials said. He was briefed by top commanders of the army including the Northern Army Commander and General Officer Commanding (GoC).

Last week saw four terrorist attacks in which 10 people including a CRPF and two terrorists were killed and 50 others suffered injuries in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts..

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

On June 11 night, five soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.

On Wednesday evening, a policeman was injured when the terrorists opened fire on a search party in the Kota Top village in the Gandoh area of the district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Terrorists open fire at jawan during search operation in J&K's Poonch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On