Terrorists open fire at jawan during search operation in J&K's Poonch

Terrorists and security forces exchanged fire at Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police came under heavy fire while conducting a search operation that had been underway for several days. Exchange of fire between Security Forces and terrorists in the area of Poonch district.

The attack comes days after Union home minister Amit Shah directed security agencies to implement the area domination plan and zero terror plan in Jammu amid a spate of terrorist attacks in the region.

On Monday, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Udhampur areas and the operational preparedness of the security forces in the region, officials said. He was briefed by top commanders of the army including the Northern Army Commander and General Officer Commanding (GoC).

Last week saw four terrorist attacks in which 10 people including a CRPF and two terrorists were killed and 50 others suffered injuries in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts..

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.

On June 11 night, five soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.

On Wednesday evening, a policeman was injured when the terrorists opened fire on a search party in the Kota Top village in the Gandoh area of the district.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates