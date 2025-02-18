Tesla in India soon: Here's where EV maker might setup its first showrooms

Elon Musk's automotive company Tesla has reportedly selected locations for setting up two showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai, bringing closer the long-awaited plans to sell electric cars in India. Tesla electric vehicles are parked in a Tesla dealer in Paramus, New Jersey, US, July 23, 2024. (REUTERS/File)

Sources familiar with the matter, cited in a Reuters report, said Tesla has been looking for showroom spaces in India since late last year in order to start sales in the world's third biggest auto market, after pausing market entry plans in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the United States last week and discussed matters including space, mobility and technology.

Where has Tesla selected space in India?

Tesla has shortlisted space to lease in the Aerocity area near New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) for a showroom, Reuters cited two people familiar with the discussions, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

The Aerocity area is lined with hotels, retail outlets and offices of global corporations.

For Mumbai, Tesla has reportedly chosen space in the business and retail hub of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) near the airport.

Both the Delhi and Mumbai showrooms will be around 5,000 square feet (464.52 square metres) in size, the above-mentioned source said.

The dates for the inauguration of the outlets have not yet been decided, but Tesla plans "to sell imported EVs in India ... these deals are for showrooms, not service centres," one of the sources cited in the report said, adding that Tesla will operate the outlets.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla also posted job ads this week for 13 mid-level roles in India, including some store and customer relationship managers.

Elon Musk, world's richest person, has criticised India for having high import tariffs of around 100 per cent on electric vehicles (EVs). Tesla has repeatedly called for relaxation of tariffs but has faced opposition from local automakers who think Tesla's entry could hit their EV plans.

During PM Modi's Washington visit last week, US President Donald Trump called out India's high duty on cars, but agreed with the prime minister to work towards an early trade deal and resolve their standoff over tariffs.