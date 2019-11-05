e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Testing times, says Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik at protest by police personnel, asks them to return to duty

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Testing times, says Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik at protest by police personnel, asks them to return to duty(ANI Twitter)
         

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday asked scores of police personnel protesting outside his office to resume duty, telling them that he expected justice for the police in the inquiry instituted by the high court.

“These are testing times, there are expectations and there should be patience,” said Patnaik in his brief address to the police personnel outside police headquarters in the heart of the national capital Delhi.

The rare protest by the police constabulary and officers had started with just a handful of cops. But as word spread, hundreds of police personnel left their posts to head to the old headquarters of the police force at the congested ITO area. As the number of policemen swelled and spilled over to the roads, traffic police shut down one carriageway.

