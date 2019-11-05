e-paper
Cops vs lawyers: Bar Council asks associations to name lawyers in attack video

Lawyers, on Monday, allegedly chased and attacked policemen, journalists and civilians in and around Delhi’s district courts on Monday. Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media.

delhi Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A video grab of lawyers allegedly attacking a cop on Monday during a strike called by lawyers’ association to protest clashes that followed an alleged parking row with police at Tis Hazari.
A video grab of lawyers allegedly attacking a cop on Monday during a strike called by lawyers’ association to protest clashes that followed an alleged parking row with police at Tis Hazari.(Video grab)
         

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday condemned incidents outside Delhi’s Saket Court on Monday, where lawyers purportedly attacked a policeman and passersby, saying that such acts of grave misconduct would not be tolerated. This comes on the day a rare police protest was witnessed in the city over the current lawyers versus police showdown.

The stand-off is the result of a parking dispute that triggered violent clashes between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, prompting lawyers to announce a strike. On Sunday, the Delhi high court taking suo motu cognisance of the previous day’s violence ordered the transfer of two senior police officers, the suspension of two other officers and compensation to the lawyers injured in the clash.

This was followed by scuffles on Monday, the first day of lawyers’ strike, where lawyers allegedly chased and attacked policemen, journalists and civilians in and around Delhi’s district courts on Monday. Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media. The BCI has urged leaders of various bar associations to identify the lawyers in the video and send them their names by Wednesday.

“BCI has asked the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations to control the situation in all District Bar Complexes and create a congenial atmosphere,” the BCI said, adding it would take action against lawyers ‘found involved in any act of violence or vandalism.’

Calling for a meeting of various bar associations by 2pm Tuesday, the BCI asked them to recall the resolution of strike and resume work from Tuesday itself. The council also said that abstaining from court work will not yield any result and asked the associations to share the proceedings of the meeting with BCI.

The BCI added that they got a historic order from the Delhi High Court and hence the lawyers should maintain peace and harmony.

