T’gana Jagruthi to contest local polls on Forward Bloc symbol

Telangana Jagruthi, headed by former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, has decided to contest the upcoming local body elections in the state on behalf of All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) with “lion” as the election symbol, people familiar with the matter said. K Kavitha (ANI)

Earlier on Wednesday, Kavitha told reporters that her organisation will not contest the upcoming municipal polls in the state, as it has not yet evolved into a full-fledged political party. “However, Jagruti would extend support to any party or candidate seeking its backing in the elections,” she said.

However, many Telangana Jagruthi leaders at the ground level are keen on contesting the local body elections, including the municipal elections likely to be held in February and mandal parishad and zilla parishad elections to be held subsequently.

“Kavitha has obliged to her request. She is also of the view that the local body elections would be a ground to test the popular support at the grassroots level,” a Telangana Jagruthi functionary said on condition of anonymity.

However, Telangana Jagruthi is not a political party yet, though it has initiated the process of formal registration of the party with the Election Commission. “It is expected to take up to another three months and so, it is unlikely to get a separate election symbol in time for the forthcoming civic polls,” the Jagruthi functionary said.

On Saturday, Kavitha held discussions with AIFB representatives at Telangana Jagruthi office and entered into an understanding with the party. “As part of the understanding, it was decided to field candidates under the banner of AIFB, which has a common symbol of lion. However, the candidates will campaign in the name of Telangana Jagruthi, though technically, they will be AIFB candidates,” he said.

Jagruthi leaders believe this arrangement will allow Telangana Jagruthi to establish an electoral presence at the grassroots level while completing formal registration procedures.

The Jagruthi functionary, however, said the organisation will not contest the municipal, mandal parishad and zilla parishad elections throughout Telangana. “The organisation will contest only in those districts where it has strong cadre base and popular support to Kavitha — like erstwhile combined Nizamabad district, parts of Medak, Warangal, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts,” he said.

In other areas, where Jagruthi candidates won’t be there, it would support the AIFB candidates, he added.