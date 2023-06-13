T’gana trainee nurse murder probe intensified, say police

Hyderabad: The police in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Monday intensified a probe into the alleged murder of a 19-year-old trainee nurse, whose body was found in a pond in a suspicious condition on Sunday. Hyderabad: Police on Monday intensified a probe into the alleged murder of a 19-year-old trainee nurse, whose body was found in a pond in a suspicious condition on Sunday (Representational Image)

Parigi inspector of police Venkataramaiah said a few suspects from the village, apart from the girl’s father and brother-in-law, who had beaten her up on Saturday night, were taken into custody for questioning. “We are hopeful of cracking the mystery behind the murder shortly,” he said.

The trainee nurse, Sirisha, who was working at a private hospital in Vikarabad had left her residence at Kallapur village of Parigi block, had left her house on Saturday night after her father Jangaiah and brother-in-law Anil had beaten her for not cooking food.

When she did not return even after midnight, the family members lodged a complaint with the Parigi police. On Sunday afternoon, the police traced her body in a pond, about a kilometre away from the village.

“There were multiple injuries on her head and limbs. It appears the eyes were gouged using a sharp weapon. We also suspect she was strangled to death,” the inspector said, adding that more details would be known after obtaining the autopsy report.

The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy on Sunday and the last rites were performed on Monday.

Quoting the family members, the police said Sirisha had been taking care of her ailing mother at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the past few days, while Jangaiah along with his son had been staying at the village. “Since there was nobody to take care of household work, including cooking, Jangaiah asked her to come back to the village,” the police said.

On Saturday night, Sirisha refused to cook food for her father and also her brother-in-law Anil who came to their house in the village. Enraged at her resistance, Jangaiah and Anil beat her. Upset with them, she left the place and did not return, the police said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. ...view detail