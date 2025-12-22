Thackeray cousins to team up for BMC polls? Leaders say alliance can be announced 'anytime'

The Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, are likely to tie up ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls slated for January 2026 as leaders of both the parties are reportedly in constant touch with each other to form an alliance. After nearly two decades, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came together to address a joint rally on July 5, 2025, against the introduction of Hindi as a third language in schools in the state.(File/HT Photo)

On Monday, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were engaged in hurried discussions to team up ahead of Mumbai’s BMC polls, reported news agency PTI. While leaders of both the parties insist that discussions over alliance have ended, there is no clear picture yet on what the Thackeray cousins have decided.

Sanjay Raut, a trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray and a leader of his Shiv Sena faction met MNS president Raj Thackeray on Monday, the PTI report said, however, the details of what the two leaders discussed is not yet known. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, also a trusted aide of Raj Thackeray, paid a visit to Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshri, the report added.

The point of contention between the two parties are the areas in Mumbai where both of them enjoy support, which includes Dadar, Sewree, Vikhroli and Bhandup, PTI reported citing sources.

The hurried meetings on Monday come a day after Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Parab said on Sunday that both the parties could announce an alliance at “any moment” now while Sanjay Raut indicated that it could happen in two to three days.

“Alliance could be announced anytime. Leaders of both parties -- Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray -- will decide how the announcement of the alliance should be made,” PTI quoted Parab as saying.

Congress in or not?

Earlier, Sanjay Raut also said the Congress has expressed “reservation” over Raj Thackeray’s MNS, however, efforts are on to bring them on board in order to defeat the BJP. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi

“The Congress has expressed reservations over the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. We have been trying to convince the Congress that to defeat the BJP, it is necessary to come together,” Raut said.

He also added that despite not having an alliance with the Congress in Mumbai, there is no bad blood between the two parties.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala made it clear on Saturday that their party workers want to contest the BMC polls independently. “We will fight the polls on issues of common Mumbaikars like pollution, healthcare, and corruption. Mumbaikars should give us a chance to serve them well. The Congress is firm on contesting polls independently to protect the secular fabric of the metropolis,” he said.

The polls for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with other corporations across the state will be held on January 15 and the counting will be done the next day.

(With inputs from PTI)