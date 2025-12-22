Mumbai water supply to be disrupted for 22 hours today. Which areas will be hit?

Residents in parts of Mumbai’s G North, K East and H-East wards should prepare for reduced water pressure for nearly four days, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes critical pipeline-related work. The low-pressure phase will last for 87 hours, starting at 10 am on December 22 and continuing until 1 am on December 26. During this period, regular water supply schedules will also be adjusted. Mumbai residents are advised to store water and boil it for drinking during this period.(Representational Image)

The disruption is due to cross-connection work being carried out after the diversion of a 2,400-mm Upper Vaitarna main water pipeline to facilitate construction of Metro Line 7A, officials told Hindustan Times.

In the G North ward, several parts of Dharavi will be affected. Areas that usually receive water in the morning, between 4 am and noon, such as Dharavi Loop Road, AKG Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Colony, Sant Rohidas Road, 60-Feet and 90-Feet Roads, Sant Kakkaiya Road, MP Nagar Dhorwada and Mahatma Gandhi Road, will experience low pressure from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Thursday, said a report by The Times of India.

Evening supply zones in Dharavi, including Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Mahim Junction and AKG Nagar, will see reduced pressure between 5 pm and 10 pm, instead of the usual 4 pm to 9 pm schedule, the report said.

In K East ward, localities such as Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Parsiwada, the Airport area, Tarun Bharat Colony, Islampura, Deulwadi and the P&T Colony will receive low-pressure water during their normal supply window of 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Similarly, Koldongri, Juni Police Galli, Vijay Nagar along Sahar Road and Mograpada will have reduced pressure from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Several areas in H-East ward will also be impacted. The Bandra-Kurla Complex, including Motilal Nagar, will receive low-pressure water during its usual supply time of 10 pm to 11:40 pm.

Meanwhile, areas such as Prabhat Colony, TPS-3, Agripada, Kalina, CST Road, Hansbhugra Road, Vidyapeeth, Yashwant Nagar, Sundar Nagar, Koliwari Village, Teen Bangla, Shantilal Compound, Patel Compound, Golibar Road, Khar Subway to Kherwadi, Navapada, Behram Nagar, AK Road and Government Colony in Bandra East will face reduced pressure between 3:30 am and 9 am from December 23 to 25, the report added.

Civic officials said the task is essential and will be executed in a systematic manner, adhering to all prescribed technical standards. Residents have been advised to keep sufficient water on hand, consume it judiciously during the affected period, and, as a safety step, boil and filter drinking water over the coming days.