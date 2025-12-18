BJP MLA Ram Kadam celebrates water supply success in Mumbai's Ghatkopar by chopping hair after 4 years

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of legislative assembly (MLA) for Ghatkopar West Vidhan Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Mumbai cut his hair after four years on Thursday. Four years ago, the politician had promised to not cut his hair until he resolves the problems in water supply in Ghatkopar.(X Video Grab/@ANI)

Four years ago, the politician had promised to not cut his hair until he resolves the problems in water supply in Ghatkopar, reported news agency ANI.

“BJP leader Ram Kadam today cut his hair after four years on the completion of his resolution to resolve the water problem in Ghatkopar,” the report read.

Water supply in Ghatkopar

The politician expressed joy over the the restoration of water in Ghatkopar. “I am happy that water tanks that can accommodate over two crore litres of water are going to be constructed here,” he said adding that a water line from Bhandup has also been connected.

“Five years ago, I had closely observed how water is supplied across the mountainous regions. Today, I am happy about the fact that tankers with capacities of around two crores and seven lakh litres of water are about to be constructed over here,” Kadam was heard saying in a video shared by ANI.

He added that the pipeline that will be coming from Bhandup to connect at Ghatkopar, is approximately three-feet-wide and four-kilometres-long and that the construction work is almost over.

Kadam said that the revised and efficient water supply system can also be adapted by the rest of the nation.

The politician was elected for the first time in 2009, on an Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ticket. Soon after, he was suspended, along with three other MNS MLAs, for assaulting Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi for not taking his oath in Marathi, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

Eight months later, the suspension was revoked. Just before the assembly elections in 2014, Kadam shifted loyalties to the BJP and was re-elected as a BJP MLA. Later, he was appointed as one of the party’s spokespersons.

Ram Kadam won the Ghatkopar assembly constituency with 73,171 votes in the 2024 assembly elections, defeating closest competitor Sanjay Dattaray Bhalerao of Shiv Sena (UBT).