Thailand announces e-visa for Indian passport holders from Jan 2025: Check details

Thailand embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday announced the implementation of e-visa facility for Indian passport holders beginning 1 January 2025. The facility will be available with offline payment method, news agency ANI reported citing the embassy's statement. Tourists relax along Patong Beach on the southern Thai island of Phuket.(AFP)

“The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement,” the statement said.

“Applicants must choose to pay a visa fee for which the respective Embassy and Consulate-Generals will provide details on the offline payment options. Please note that visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances,” the embassy added.

Further details and information for the Embassy and Consulate-Generals on the e-Visa system will be provided in due course, the embassy said. Thailand has already implemented a visa-on-arrival facility for Indians.

A tourist hotspot

Thailand is one of the top foreign destinations for Indian tourists. Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui are among the most visited places in the country by Indian tourists. The Southeast Asian country is also popular among Indian wedding planners and honeymoon tourism operators.

In 2019, over 2 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, a significant increase compared to previous years. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, the country has seen a resurgence in Indian tourist arrivals, contributing to the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Household debt crisis

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's government announced fresh debt relief measures on Wednesday to tackle the household debt estimated at $500 billion, the highest level of household debt in Southeast Asia.

Approximately 1.9 million borrowers, with a combined 890 billion baht ($26 billion) in outstanding loans taken for housing, automobile purchases, and small to medium business financing from commercial banks and state financial institutions, will qualify for a three-year interest suspension.

Officials from the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand said these borrowers will be offered reduced principal installment payments to help alleviate their overall debt burden.

(With agency inputs)