Thakur reviews implementation of central schemes in Arunachal

PTI |
Jan 18, 2025 08:07 PM IST

Itanagar, Union MoS for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Saturday held a meeting in Itanagar to review the implementation of various central schemes.

The meeting, which was attended by the state's Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, discussed the implementation and progress of schemes such as Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Sambal sub-scheme of Mission Shakti, officials said.

Thakur also discussed issues such as infrastructural concerns of anganwadi centres, vacancies in Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards, and other operational bottlenecks, they said.

The primary objective of the minister's visit is to assess the progress of various schemes aimed at the welfare and development of women and children in the region and to strengthen collaboration between the Centre and the state government, they added.

Thakur also called on Governor KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan and discussed issues related to anganwadi centres, including supplementary nutrition, preschool non-formal education, immunisation, health check-ups and referral services.

Parnaik said that her visit would boost the implementation of welfare programmes under the Women and Child Development Ministry.

He urged the minister to enhance the financial support for the construction of anganwadi centres, and said that due to difficult terrain and remoteness, the construction costs escalate in the state.

Thakur also met Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed policies focused on the welfare of women and children.

"A warm welcome to Smt Savitri Thakur Ji, Hon’ble Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Government of India, to the land of the rising sun. Had a fruitful and in-depth discussion on various initiatives and policies focused on the welfare of women and children," the CM posted on X.

Thakur planted a tree at the anganwadi centre in Chimpu and interacted with the children, earlier in the day.

On Sunday, she will visit Daporijo in the Upper Subansiri district to review the progress of developmental projects, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

