Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Thar Express gets Pakistan clearance for onward journey to Karachi

india Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:46 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Thar Express
The Thar Express (PTI image)
         

The Karachi-bound Thar Express with 165 passengers on-board on Saturday received clearance from Pakistan for onward journey to the neighbouring country, officials said.

The train will reach the zero point station, at the international border with Pakistan, after which transfer of passengers will take place, they said.

Pakistan on Friday said that it has suspended all train services to India. Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:46 IST

