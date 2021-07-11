Thawarchand Gehlot to take oath as Karnataka Governor today

Former Union minister Thawarchand Gehlot will be sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on Sunday. As per an official release by the Karnataka government, quoted by news agency ANI, Gehlot will take oath at 10:30am at Raj Bhawan. Gehlot will replace Vajubhai Vala, who has been the Governor of Karnataka since 2014.

Chief Justice of the Karnataka high hourt, Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, will be administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gehlot.

Gehlot was appointed Karnataka Governor on July 6. He was among the 12 Union ministers who resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on July 7.

He was the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha since 2019. Gehlot has served as BJP's Karnataka unit in charge between 2006 and 2014 when he was the party general secretary.

Gehlot served four terms as a member of the Lok Sabha from Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) from 1996 to 2009. He lost the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and was sent to the Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Welcoming Gehlot's appointment as the Governor of Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa had said on Tuesday that the state will benefit from his long experience in public life and commitment to social justice.

"I extend my warm welcome to Shri Thawarchand Gehlot Ji as the new Governor of Karnataka. The state will benefit from Gehlotji's long experience in public life & commitment to social justice. I thank Governor Shri Vajubhai Vala Ji for his contribution to Karnataka," Yediyurappa tweeted.