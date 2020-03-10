The drama over Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from Congress: 10 points

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:44 IST

The resignation of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be a huge blow for the Congress which is now fighting with its back to the wall to retain its government in Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of his resignation, Scindia had refused to speak to any Congress leader as the party made a belated effort to placate him. Here are 10 points of the drama that unfolded Tuesday:

1. Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi along with Union home minister Amit Shah Tuesday morning.

2. Scindia leaves PM Modi’s residence at 11:40 am.

3. Scindia sends his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi saying it was now time for him to move on.

4.Congress immediately expels Scindia for anti-party activities.

5, Scindia is likely to join the BJP soon

6.Scindia may a get a Rajya Sabha berth from the BJP, according to sources

7. Scindia’s resignation came on the 75th birth anniversary of his father Madhavrao Scindia.

8. The Congress had been unable to reach Scindia since the drama began on Monday after more than dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to him were flown to BJP-ruled Karnataka in a chartered flight.

9. Scindia’s resignation deepens the crisis facing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

10. Congress leaders close to Scindia maintained that some senior leaders in the Madhya Pradesh were trying to sideline him ever since party formed the government in 2018 after a gap of 15 years.