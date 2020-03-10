Jyotiraditya Scindia says ‘time to move on’, resigns from Congress after meeting PM Modi

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 13:30 IST

Jyotiraditya Scindia, former union minister and four-time parliamentarian, resigned from the Congress on Tuesday through a letter dated March 9.

He posted his resignation on Twitter minutes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah and capped weeks and months of speculation about his future plans.

It also came against the backdrop of turmoil in the state legislative party with at least 15 legislators going underground amidst buzz that the government could fall.

In the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the past 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” he added.

“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is the best that I now look ahead at a fresh start,” he said.

Scindia also thanked Gandhi and all Congress leaders for providing him with a platform to have served the nation.

The Congress too expelled him shortly after the leader made his resignation public.

“Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sh Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said.