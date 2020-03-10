Congress expels Jyotiraditya Scindia minutes after he resigned from party

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 12:58 IST

Minutes after Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him from the party.

“Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sh Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal said.

Earlier, Venugopal met Gandhi soon after Scindia called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence where union home minister Amit Shah was also present.

Scindia’s resignation came against the backdrop of turmoil in the state legislative party with at least 15 legislators going underground amidst buzz that the government could fall.

In the letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia, one the prominent faces of the party, said, “Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the past 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” he added.

“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is the best that I now look ahead at a fresh start,” he said.