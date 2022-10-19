'The fact that Modi govt actively…': Congress on release of Bilkis case convicts

The Congress party on Tuesday accused the central government of granting premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case for political motives saying "this stain on the legacy of this dispensation will never wash off".

"It is repugnant, reprehensible and revolting that an elected government chose to release these convicts in such a cavalier manner. The grant of premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is a stain on this government's legacy that will never wash off," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

The Gujarat government, in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, said that the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) approved the early release of 11 convicts serving life sentence for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members. The affidavit revealed that the remission was granted despite objections from the trial court judge who convicted the 11 men, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigated and prosecuted the case in Mumbai.

"The fact that the Modi government actively suppressed this fact shows that even it was aware that the action was a condemnable one," Singhvi noted.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, called the Union ministry “the villain” in remission of the convicts. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, Chidambaram also wondered whether the prime minister and the Union home minister held different views of the matter.

"The villain in the remission of the sentences of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case was the Home Ministry. The convicts were released on August 15, 2022."

"On the morning of August 15, the prime minister had declared that no mercy will be shown to rapists. Did he not know on that day that the MHA had already given its approval to release the convicts? I cannot believe the prime minister and the home minister held different views on the subject."

“Were they playing the game of 'good cop, bad cop'? If the prime minister believed in what he said on August 15, he should direct the MHA to submit to the SC that the release of the convicts will be reversed and cancelled. The prime minister's reputation will be put to test on November 29.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned to November 29 the hearing of petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to grant early release to 11 convicts.

