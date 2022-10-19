Home / India News / 'The fact that Modi govt actively…': Congress on release of Bilkis case convicts

'The fact that Modi govt actively…': Congress on release of Bilkis case convicts

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 06:28 AM IST

The Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that the Union ministry of home affairs approved the early release of 11 convicts serving life sentence for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members.

A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail.
A man offers sweets to people convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, after they came out of the Godhra sub-jail.
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

The Congress party on Tuesday accused the central government of granting premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case for political motives saying "this stain on the legacy of this dispensation will never wash off".

"It is repugnant, reprehensible and revolting that an elected government chose to release these convicts in such a cavalier manner. The grant of premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is a stain on this government's legacy that will never wash off," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

The Gujarat government, in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, said that the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) approved the early release of 11 convicts serving life sentence for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members. The affidavit revealed that the remission was granted despite objections from the trial court judge who convicted the 11 men, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigated and prosecuted the case in Mumbai.

"The fact that the Modi government actively suppressed this fact shows that even it was aware that the action was a condemnable one," Singhvi noted.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, called the Union ministry “the villain” in remission of the convicts. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, Chidambaram also wondered whether the prime minister and the Union home minister held different views of the matter.

"The villain in the remission of the sentences of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case was the Home Ministry. The convicts were released on August 15, 2022."

"On the morning of August 15, the prime minister had declared that no mercy will be shown to rapists. Did he not know on that day that the MHA had already given its approval to release the convicts? I cannot believe the prime minister and the home minister held different views on the subject."

“Were they playing the game of 'good cop, bad cop'? If the prime minister believed in what he said on August 15, he should direct the MHA to submit to the SC that the release of the convicts will be reversed and cancelled. The prime minister's reputation will be put to test on November 29.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned to November 29 the hearing of petitions challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to grant early release to 11 convicts.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bilkis bano narendra modi congress bjp + 2 more
bilkis bano narendra modi congress bjp + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out