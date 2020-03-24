The fury of coronavirus: Top Covid-19 updates from across the world

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:26 IST

Coronavirus cases across the globe show no signs of abating. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections across the globe stands at 334,981 with 14,652 deaths globally as per the data from the World Health Organisation.

While China is reporting a drop in the number of new Covid-19 infections even among those who have arrived from abroad, European nations and the United States are reporting a large number of fresh Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.

White House’s coronavirus response coordinator Deborah L Birx has warned that the New York area is experiencing a virus “attack rate” of one in a thousand, or five times that of other areas. New York Governor has ordered 50 per cent capacity increase in hospital beds.

New York, one of the densest cities in the US, with 28,000 residents per square mile is in lockdown. Infections surged 38 per cent overnight on Monday taking total to 20,875.

The World Health Organisation has said that a decision on the 2020 Olympics is likely anytime. Australia and Canada have already withdrawn from the games.

Italy, which has the second-highest number Covid-19 cases after China with over 50,000 coronavirus patients, recorded a slight slowdown in deaths and new infections on Monday.

United Nations chief António Guterres on Monday called for an immediate “global ceasefire in all corners of the world” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and said that it is “time to put the armed conflict on lockdown and focus together” on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war... to warring parties I say: pull back from hostilities. Put aside mistrust and animosity. Silence the guns; stop the artillery and end the airstrikes. This is crucial, to create the corridors for life-saving aid,” the UN chief urged.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.

India has reported over 450 Covid-19 infections and 9 deaths so far. The government has announced all domestic flights to be grounded from midnight on March 24. BSE Sensex plummeted record 3,935 points on Monday as lockdown began in states.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed malaria drug to be used for caregivers and healthcare workers in treating Covid-19 patients. 16 private labs in India can now conduct Covid-19 tests.

30 states and union territories have announced complete lockdown in their entire areas covering as many as 548 districts, the government said on Monday. Apart from the 30 states or UTs facing complete lockdown, three states or UTs have imposed partial lockdown in certain areas.

Delhi Police has announced that people entering Delhi from any of its borders will require special “curfew passes” from today. The passes are only for inter-border movement, and will not be required for those living and commuting within Delhi. For essential service providers, the movement shall be permitted on the basis of identity card and authorization issued by the concerned organisation.