Pull back from hostilities, focus together on coronavirus pandemic: UN chief

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:06 IST

United Nations chief António Guterres on Monday called for an immediate “global ceasefire in all corners of the world” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and said that it is “time to put the armed conflict on lockdown and focus together” on the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, Guterres said the Covid-19 virus does not care about “nationality or ethnicity, faction of faith”. “It attacks all relentlessly,” he said.

Guterres said the vulnerable lot of the world - which includes women, children, those who have been displaced or marginalised - are at the highest risk of suffering the “devastating losses from Covid-19”.

“In war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed,” Guterres said.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war... to warring parties I say: pull back from hostilities. Put aside mistrust and animosity. Silence the guns; stop the artillery and end the airstrikes. This is crucial, to create the corridors for life-saving aid,” the UN chief urged.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has crossed over 400, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Nine people have succumbed to the virus till now.

In an unprecedented move, 30 states and union territories announced complete lockdown in their entire areas covering as many as 548 districts, the government said on Monday.

Apart from the 30 states or UTs facing complete lockdown, three states or UTs have imposed partial lockdown in certain areas. Total 58 districts will be affected due to this. They are Uttar Pradesh -- India’s most populous state, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Moreover, another union territory -- Lakshwadweep has imposed closure of some activities in its area.