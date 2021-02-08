IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience: Dr VS Priya
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala
india news

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience: Dr VS Priya

Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala talks to us about her gender-identity reveal, her path to self-discovery, challenges faced over the years and her pillar of strength— her parents
READ FULL STORY
By Sanchita Kalra
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Life wasn’t rosy for Dr VS Priya. Born as Jinu Sasidharan in Thrissur, Kerala, this Ayurvedic doctor sensed her true gender identity early on, but continued to endure the mockery, until it became a matter of life and death. And that’s when she decided to, with the support of her parents, undergo a gender reassignment surgery early last year, making her Kerala’s first transgender Ayurvedic doctor. “It has been challenging,” she admits, adding, “We’re not made to feel like humans.”

Ask Priya about her courageous transition, she shares, “It has been taxing one being a trans-woman, and it is for any person who is queer. We are constantly shunned from revealing our own identity. We are just breathing machines. Even while growing up, I felt different from others but I didn’t understand what it meant.”

Recalling her childhood memories of being ‘different’, for Priya, it also meant constant bullying, mocking and feeling frustrated. As she didn’t have many acquaintances to share her feelings during her teenage years, Priya started penning down her thoughts in a journal which her parents unexpectedly discovered soon, who then without giving a second thought took her to a psychiatrist. “They [parents] were taken aback and disappointed to read the diary where I had written about my attractions and infatuations and feelings that I was going through. But the psychiatrist ruled out any possibilities of mental illness after examining me,” says Priya whose parents were relieved, but soon began curbing her freedom. “They thought it was a fault in my upbringing,” she shares.

After harrowing time finishing school, it was the year to enter college where Priya was firm to masquerade her identity, learn ‘boy’ mannerisms to lead a normal life. “I thought I needed a change and break. I couldn’t lead the same life, the same way. I learnt mannerisms, I started controlling myself. I started to mask myself as a boy. I started studying Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, Thrissur, and even during entrance coaching, I used to be in my room preparing myself to be another person when I enter college. I controlled and behaved like a boy and thought about gestures and became very conscious of my movements as a ‘boy’ and I became successful, I made friends and I had the freedom to enjoy.”

After completing her graduation in 2008, Priya went ahead for further studies and pursued KVG Ayurveda Medical College, Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka where she continued to cover-up her personality but the pent up feelings from over the years started taking a toll on her. Priya says, “I diverted my mind and kept focusing on my education and profession. I joined several hospitals, worked at different places constantly to keep my mind occupied so that I don’t have any time for myself but I felt tired of hiding my identity. It again started feeling not like a human anymore. I was just breathing, working and sleeping. There was nothing beyond it.” Soon, she joined Sitaram Ayurveda Hospital, which was close by her place where felt settled and at peace. “Now at least I had the time for myself and work on myself,” she shares.

With a motive and strong determination, Priya slowly started bringing gender sensitization topic during conversations with the peers at work to bring a mindset change. But first, she needed herself to come terms with it. “I had to overcome my male ego that I built up to survive college life. It was a big risk that I had undertaken. I wasn’t just risking my profession but also my family and the social status. But the only two options I had were— to live or to die and I felt that if I had to live, I wanted to live peacefully.”

All this prepared and pushed her to kick start her research about the transition process. “I started researching about transition because I was ready to take an action to survive. And by the time I was ready to tell my parents, I was 100% ready and strong-minded to tell my mother. Although, they knew about the issues regarding the identity during the childhood, so this was like a second time to make the reveal but I was prepared now and I was in the position to answer all questions. I realised that my parents needed more care and it wasn’t a time to debate or quarrel with them, rather have a calm conversation.”

And the reactions? “My mother was shocked but accepted happily as I wasn’t an immature kid any longer. I had my plans. My parents loved me more than anything. My parents love me irrespective of the gender identity. They love me as their kid. That’s what parents should do. Moreover, it wasn’t an impulsive decision I was taking. I had devoted plenty of time in my research,” she adds. Professionally too, she ensured informing her patients in advance. “I explained my regular patients the processes I was going through and asked them not to panic if they see a ‘lady doctor’ on their next visit”, she further shares.

Apart from multiple surgeries and therapies and numerous consultations with experts, Priya also decided to change her name Jinu Sasidharan given at birth. She says, “I liked Janaki which is synonymous with Sita but my cousin suggested that now it’s time for happy and loving new beginnings. So, I opted for Priya, and I always wanted a very feminine name and wanted to be loved.”

How did the lockdown help her with the transition? “Transition is a synchronised process; it is not all about the surgeries. I wanted a gradual change. I told my doctors Dr Arjun Ashokan and Suja P Sukumar that I want to grow as a woman. The lockdown gave me time to build confidence towards my goal, as I had enough time for rest and recovery. I feel like a human being now. I feel I am living ,” says Priya, who is glad that society is gradually becoming more aware.”

Adding further she states, “Earlier we were only mocked upon, even in movies; these characters were shown to be mocked, like some comedy characters. If there’s a child born with special needs, families accept wholeheartedly and bear the expenses for therapy. But for us, it is different and that time, it becomes about social status. But fortunately, things are changing now though people need to be educated more. It should start from school level to spread awareness,” she concludes.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
india news

Mindless rampage on Himalayas in name of development must stop

PTI, Gopeshwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was a Chipko movement leader, said projects like the Rishi Ganga hydel project, which bore the brunt of Sunday's calamity, should not have been given environmental clearance. Pointing out that the Himalayas are too delicate to bear too much human intervention
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to be nominated to RS from Kerala

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:45 PM IST
A Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity that the party high command was keen on the re-nomination of Azad who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bills proposing to establish four new universities, is likely to be placed before the Bihar Assembly in the forthcoming Budget Session. (HT FILE PHOTO).
The Bills proposing to establish four new universities, is likely to be placed before the Bihar Assembly in the forthcoming Budget Session. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Bihar plans to set up 4 new universities, bills likely in Budget session

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • One university will be exclusively for the medical stream, while another will be for engineering. At present, Bihar has nine government and six private medical colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhakrishnan termed UDF's move as sheer hypocrisy and opportunism and alleged it was just an exercise to get some votes.(ANI)
Radhakrishnan termed UDF's move as sheer hypocrisy and opportunism and alleged it was just an exercise to get some votes.(ANI)
india news

Kerala BJP says Congress' promise to protect Sabarimala custom is 'poll stunt'

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:38 PM IST
KS Radhakrishnan challenged the United Democratic Front (UDF) to disclose the number of leaders in the alliance who were implicated in the Sabarimala agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)
Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha. (ANI photo)
india news

Ghulam Nabi Azad raises doubts over govt's intention to give statehood to J&K

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:38 PM IST
The senior Congress leader said Article 370 had only two conditions — outsiders couldn't buy land or work there which had been in place since the time of Raja Hari Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to know why the Union government has not disbursed any cash benefit to the beneficiaries as yet.(ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought to know why the Union government has not disbursed any cash benefit to the beneficiaries as yet.(ANI)
india news

Sent names of 2.5 lakh Bengal farmers to Centre for PM Kisan scheme: Mamata

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The chief minister has increased the annual financial assistance, under the state government's 'Krishak Bandhu' scheme, to 6,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)
Rajnath Singh speaking at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru (ANI)
india news

Rajnath Singh says Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over 41 lakh

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:12 PM IST
The Rafale induction ceremony was attended by French Defence Minister Florence Parly and the top echelon of the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company also said JPVL is providing full assistance and assurance to the district authorities in relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid
The company also said JPVL is providing full assistance and assurance to the district authorities in relief operations and will continue to provide all humanitarian aid
india news

Uttarakhand disaster: JPVL closes Vishnuprayag hydropower project

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:08 PM IST
  • JPVL has a 400-megawatt Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project with its barrage over the Alaknanda river, and the project's tail race tunnel discharging water in river Dhauli Ganga. The river water gushed in through the tail race tunnel of the project bringing with it the slush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)
india news

‘Are we fools?’: Congress says ‘no substance’ in PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s MP in the Upper House, accused the Prime Minister of ‘overlooking’ Congress’ proposal on what lacks in the three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
Many such ambitious schemes were announced in the state budget by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers take part in a three-hour "chakka jam" or road blockade, on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6.(Reuters Photo)
Farmers take part in a three-hour "chakka jam" or road blockade, on the outskirts of New Delhi on February 6.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Maharashtra to probe if Indian celebs tweeted over farm laws 'under pressure'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:39 PM IST
A delegation of the Congress party met Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh earlier in the day claiming that Indian celebrities reacted to Rihanna's tweet under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a sample from a man for Covid-19 test, in Jammu. (File photo)
A health worker collects a sample from a man for Covid-19 test, in Jammu. (File photo)
india news

Decline in Covid cases in J&K in January, trend continues in February: Govt data

By Mir Ehsan/Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:28 PM IST
In January, J&K reported 53 deaths and 3,535 cases, a sharp decline from 189 deaths and 10,747 cases in December
READ FULL STORY
Close
In contrast, inputs from agricultural runoff and domestic sewage like nitrate and phosphate remained almost the same.(HT File Photo)
In contrast, inputs from agricultural runoff and domestic sewage like nitrate and phosphate remained almost the same.(HT File Photo)
india news

Significant reduction of heavy metal pollution during Covid-19 in Ganga: Study

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The scientists analysed daily geo-chemical record of the Ganga river and showed that reduced industrial discharge during 51 days of mandated nationwide lockdown decreased the dissolved heavy metal concentrations by a minimum of 50 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.(ANI)
"Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.(ANI)
india news

'We didn't think MSP was ending,' says Rakesh Tikait after PM Modi's speech

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Tikait’s comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Monday, assured that the minimum support price scheme will continue in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala
india news

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience: Dr VS Priya

By Sanchita Kalra
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Dr VS Priya, first transgender Ayurvedic doctor in Kerala talks to us about her gender-identity reveal, her path to self-discovery, challenges faced over the years and her pillar of strength— her parents
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP