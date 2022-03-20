Home / Cities / Bhopal News / The Kashmir Files' makers should now create film on killings of Muslims in India: IAS officer in MP
The Kashmir Files' makers should now create film on killings of Muslims in India: IAS officer in MP

Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties.
The Kashmir Files revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s.
The Kashmir Files revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:04 PM IST
PTI |

An IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh has urged the makers of 'The Kashmir Files' movie to also make a film on the "killings of large number of Muslims across several states" in India, and said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country". 

Taking to Twitter, the officer, Niyaz Khan, who is deputy secretary with MP Public Works Department, said, "Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. 

They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. 

Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country." The 50-year-old officer also said that he was planning to write a book to show the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like 'The Kashmir Files' could be produced by someone to bring the "pain and suffering of minorities" before Indians. 

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. 

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Sunday, March 20, 2022
