The perilous state of civil surgeon’s office

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:25 IST

Shattered false ceiling, dangling wires and a fan hanging in midair depicts the scene being witnessed at the civil surgeon’s office for the past two days.

The false ceiling of the clerical room had on Saturday night collapsed, but as the office was closed and the two employees present in the building were deployed at the control room, no casualty was reported.

However, now, the employees to whom the room is designated have to work in a perilous state, making it evident that the authorities concerned have not taken any action to get the room repaired.

There are at least 15 staffers who are working in the clerical room and they are scared to sit in such a dangerous set-up.

“It is very risky to sit in the office. The remaining part of the ceiling can also fall anytime. With such a threat looming large over our heads, it has become very difficult for us to concentrate on work,” said one of the employees, requesting anonymity.

“When the incident had taken place, the employees present at the office alerted their seniors, who further informed the subdivisional officer of Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) on Sunday. Two days have passed, but no one from the PHSC has come to assess the damage till now,” said another staffer who did not wish to be named.

It has been reliably learnt that the building of civil surgeon office was renovated only a year ago.

Employees have also alleged that substandard material was used in the construction of false ceiling. They recalled how the structure developed damp every time it rained.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said he has asked the PHSC subdivisional officer to get the damaged false ceiling repaired.

“There might be some technical fault in the construction of false ceiling, otherwise these do not give way that early,” he added.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 22:25 IST