The rise and rise of white-collar salaried aristocracy in India

There were around 76,000 more so-called crorepatis (those earning over ₹1 crore) by income tax returns in 2022-23 when compared to 2021-22. When seen in conjunction with the fact that the number of those with incomes up to ₹5 lakh (again, by returns) has stayed almost flat, there’s a strong suggestion of a skewed growth in incomes. A look at what ITR data shows about the white-collar salaried workforce.(File photo)