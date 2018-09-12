The role leopard urine and faeces played in surgical strikes on Pakistan

The Indian Army soldiers used leopard urine and faeces to keep off dogs during the 2016 surgical strikes in Pakistani territory, former Nagrota Corps commander Lt Gen Rajendra Nimborkar said in Pune on Tuesday, reports ANI.

“There was a possibility of dogs in villages barking at us on the route. I knew they are scared of leopards. We carried leopard urine with us and that worked and dogs didn’t dare to come forward,” Lt General Nimborkar said.

Nimborkar was speaking in Pune at an awards presentation ceremony organized by the city-based Thorle Bajirao Peshwe Pratishthan.

In September 2016, troops from Indian army crossed the Line of Control and destroyed militant camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The operation was said to be in retaliation to a militant attack on the army at Uri on September 18 that left 19 soldiers dead.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:50 IST