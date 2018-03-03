The verdict in Tripura is a clear setback for us: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), general secretary Sitaram Yechury spoke to the Hindustan Times on the party’s defeat in Tripura, where it has been in power for 25 years, and what it means for the party and its political priorities. Edited excerpts:

What are your thoughts on the Tripura verdict?

Of course, it is a clear setback for us. We were hoping to get elected for a sixth consecutive time and it didn’t happen. The BJP and its ally IPFT (Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura) will form government in the state. We will wait for the full and final results to come out. We will then analyse them to see what exactly went wrong and the state committee of the party will go deep into the findings and take necessary corrective measures.

What do you feel about the nature of the verdict?

As I said earlier, we will make a detailed analysis of it all. But don’t forget two important aspects of this election. The BJP has utilised massive deployment of money and other resources to influence the elections. Then the BJP also succeeded in bringing to its kitty the vote share of the Congress, which was the principal opposition party.

What is the bigger threat?

Our party has said BJP is a bigger threat. We are working for the defeat of the BJP. We will continue to oppose the party and its divisive agenda not only in Tripura but all over the country. It is imperative for those who believe in India’s constitutional ideals to defeat the nefarious designs of the BJP-RSS. For us, it is an ongoing battle. And we will fight it.

What will be the impact of the results on the party line?

The draft political resolution of the CPI(M) for the party congress (to be held in Hyderabad in April) is ready and out for discussion. It will be discussed at the party congress. So, I cannot say anything on this now.