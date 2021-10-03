Home / India News / Theatres to reopen in Kerala from Oct 25
Theatres to reopen in Kerala from Oct 25

Theatres and auditoriums in Kerala have remained shut for over one and half years due to Covid pandemic. (AP)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:24 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram

Cinemas and auditoriums in Kerala will reopen on October 25, the Kerala government said on Saturday as it granted permission with a few riders, including allowing only 50% occupancy.

The high-level Covid-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, directed that entry to cinemas will be to those who have taken two doses of vaccine.

The staff should also be fully vaccinated, a release issued by the chief minister’s office said.

“Only 50% of the seating capacity will be allowed in cinemas and auditoriums,” it said.

Colleges will reopen from October 18 with staff and students who are fully vaccinated.

The meeting also decided that the number of people for marriages and funerals be increased to 50.

Theatres and auditoriums in Kerala have remained shut for over one and half years due to pandemic.

The film industry recently expressed concern over the continuing closure of cinemas as it affects the livelihood of several persons.

After remaining shut since March last year, the Kerala government had decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1.

