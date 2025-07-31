‘There can be no Hindu terrorists’: BJP leaders hail Malegaon verdict

BJP leaders on Thursday welcomed the 2008 Malegaon blast verdict, which acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Mumbai: Former BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur leaves the special NIA court after a hearing on the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in Mumbai, May 8, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_08_2025_000100B)(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, expressed sympathy for the accused and their families. “We don't know whether to be happy or sad. My sister, Sadhvi Pragya, used to sit next to me in Parliament. Her entire body is paralysed. What must the accused and their families have gone through, having faced such false allegations... Who will return those 17 years?” Ravi Kishan said.

“The Congress, which coined the term 'Bhagwa Terrorism', must answer. They are all accountable... They have to answer to 100 crore Hindus — with what proof did they start speaking of 'Bhagwa Terrorism'? Who was the mastermind behind this narrative?... The Home Minister said it yesterday, and it has been proven today that a Hindu cannot be a terrorist... We will demand an answer in Parliament on the use of the term ‘Bhagwa Terrorism’,” he added.

Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the Malegaon blast verdict, stating that “terrorism was never saffron”.

Posting on X, he wrote, “Terrorism was never saffron, is not, and will never be!”

BJP MP Brij Lal said, “I congratulate Colonel Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, and all the other accused. My greetings to the court for delivering justice to them and to the entire Hindu community. The Army has received justice, as a serving officer, Colonel Purohit, was wrongly accused of being a terrorist. They fabricated a theory of 'Bhagwa terror'. The Congress and its leadership – including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia, Priyanka, and Rahul – must apologise to the nation. The Congress has betrayed the country.”

Another BJP MP, Manan Kumar Mishra, hit out at the Congress party saying, “Congress had spread a false narrative, and today, it has all come to light. This was bound to happen. The lie of 'Hindu terrorism' that Congress was spreading has been exposed today...”

Pragya Singh Thakur, a former BJP MP, was among the seven acquitted by the special NIA court in Mumbai in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Special NIA Judge AK Lahoti said that there was no "cogent and reliable" evidence to justify a conviction. The court observed that the prosecution "has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt."

The blast, which occurred on September 29, 2008, near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra, claimed six lives and left around 100 injured.

What did the court say about the alleged 2008 bike blast?

Judge AK Lahoti, while delivering the verdict, stated that the prosecution could not establish that the bomb was placed in the specific motorcycle, according to ANI.

“The bike allegedly involved in the blast did not have a clear chassis number. Prosecution could not prove that it was in (Pragya Thakur’s) possession immediately before the blast,” the court observed.

Commenting on the investigation, the court noted significant lapses, saying, “No sketch of the spot was done by the investigation officer while doing the panchnama. No fingerprint, dump data or anything else was collected for the spot. The samples were contaminated, so the reports can’t be conclusive and are not reliable.”

Regarding co-accused Lt Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, the court said, “There is no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives in Shrikant Prasad Purohit's residence,” leading to his acquittal as well.

On the applicability of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the court ruled that it could not be invoked in this case, stating, “Sanction was not taken as per rules.” It further remarked, "Both the sanction orders of the UAPA in the case are defective."

The court also found inconsistencies in the reported number of injured, concluding that it was 95 and not 101 as previously claimed. It mentioned irregularities in medical documentation, noting “manipulation in some medical certificates.”

The case had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011, after initially being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). All accused had been out on bail prior to the verdict.