IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
india news

‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

  • Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
By Vinod Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh spoke to Vinod Sharma about the violent incidents that marred the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers, and his support to the movement against the contentious new laws.

Edited excerpts:

Q. The violence during the January 26 tractor rally has sullied the struggle for the repeal of the farm laws. What could be the way forward now?

A. This vilification campaign against farmers, and the attempt to undermine their fight by using words like “sullied” has to end. There is a conspiracy to use the violence of R-Day as an excuse to destroy the farmers’ agitation, and also to vilify me and my government. The Red Fort violence was clearly the act of some antisocial elements who wanted to undermine the stir. The denigration of farmers is not right, nor are the cases filed against them and the lookout notices against their leaders. These cases should be immediately withdrawn. The Punjabis are a peaceful people; the farmers have been agitating for months without resorting to any lawlessness. So stop blaming them for the violence. There is a conspiracy to use the violence of R-Day as an excuse to destroy the agitation. The farmers’ struggle is genuine. They are fighting for their lives, with their lives. The only way to end the impasse is talks, and more talks. Peaceful negotiations have resolved all imbroglios in the past and will do so again. The talks held between the farmers and the Centre saw significant headway, with the latter eventually offering to put the farm laws in abeyance. The talks should resume.

Q. You seem to be asking for the moon by insisting that the Centre take back the laws. It didn’t agree to the demand when the unions were talking from a position of strength -- the climate has since changed, given the outrage over the raising of the Sikh flag at Red Fort.

A. Nobody is asking for the moon. What the farmers are fighting for, and what I and my government is supporting, is their right. That is where the farmers’ position of strength came from. The central government recognised that strength when they decided to engage with farmers. That position remains unchanged notwithstanding the unfortunate and shameful incidents of January 26. Nobody should make the mistake of underestimating the strength of our farmers. They have carried the burden of feeding a billion-plus people for all these years, and continue to do so. The farm laws are simply not in the interest of the farmers, or the agriculture sector, or my state. Let’s not forget that they really are bad in terms of the constitutional spirit of federalism. They were brought in violation of Schedule 7 of the Constitution, under which agriculture is categorically defined as a state subject. So why should the Centre intrude into a state subject? Why stand on ego? What’s wrong with scrapping the laws that aren’t acceptable to the people for whom they are designed? Why can’t the Centre start afresh on a clean slate? Revoke these laws, sit with farmers and other stakeholders, including states, and bring laws that can be truly said to be in the interest of farmers; that can reform the sector without destroying its essence.

Q. The Centre offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months and take the dialogue forward through a bipartisan panel. Won’t it be prudent to accept the proposal if it’s still on the table?

A. The farmers are not begging for alms, they are fighting for their right. The decision on what is or isn’t acceptable rests with the farm unions. No political party has a say in the matter, and, contrary to the lies that have been spread, nobody can dictate to the farmers. They know what’s good for them and what isn’t. It’s not a question of ego or honour, but of survival.

Q. But do you see a more proactive role for yourself and other leaders from Punjab and Haryana, besides UP and Maharashtra, in resolving the logjam? There could be security implications in Punjab and elsewhere since Delhi Police has lodged cases under stringent laws against the farm leaders.

A. It is the farmers whose interests are hurt - no political leader, no party, can intervene or mediate unless the farmers want them to. My government and I stand firmly with the farmers. We have already passed our state amendment laws to negate the impact of the central laws; we are supporting the families of the agitating farmers back home in every way. As for the security implications of the cases registered by the Delhi Police, I am sure the farmers will not create any problems in Punjab over that. They are well aware that Punjab has no role to play in those cases. We allowed them to agitate peacefully for nearly three months in the state.

I hope that the Centre will direct Delhi Police not to target or harass the farm leaders unless there is concrete proof of their involvement in the Jan 26 incidents. The violence is totally condemnable and the culprits should be punished. But let not the incidents of that day become an excuse for disrupting the farmers’ peaceful agitation. As I mentioned earlier, the cases against the farm leaders need to be withdrawn immediately if an amicable solution is to be found in national interest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
repeal of farm law capt. amarinder singh
app
Close
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
Addressing the media ahead of the President’s address, which was boycotted by as many as 19 opposition parties, PM Modi said the coming decade is crucial for the country’s future. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Budget to be a continuation of last year’s mini-budgets: PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister was referring to the 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was announced in five tranches in May as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
Though India, Bangladesh and Nepal have ratified the pact, unless protocols are finalised, the agreement can’t be implemented.(AFP File Photo)
india news

India and Bangladesh discuss development cooperation, defence line of credit

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
  • Bangladesh is perceived as a key pillar of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and has benefited from development cooperation worth about $9 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at UNSC Open Debate via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Warm conversation’: Jaishankar on introductory phone call with Antony Blinken

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • This was the latest in a series of formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala((File photo))
VK Sasikala((File photo))
india news

Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance uneasy ahead of VK Sasikala's return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST
  • The AIADMK has established that they will not take Sasikala back. The leadership issued an unofficial gag order to its party members not to speak of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
Approving the proposal submitted by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka would go a long way in instilling the much needed faith of this community in our system," he said in the letter, a copy of which was released to media here.(Bloomberg)
india news

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:53 PM IST
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, he said the staff of the education department, especially teachers, played a huge role in containing the pandemic through their on-field work, including maintenance of containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
Not asking for the moon: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the farmers were fighting for their right and had the support of his government
india news

‘Not asking for the moon’: Amarinder Singh nudges Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

By Vinod Sharma, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:59 PM IST
  • Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh argues that the only way to end the impasse over the three farm laws is dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
India’s economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on better consumer demand.(AP)
india news

Economists divided over Economic Survey's growth projections

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian projected an 11% growth for 2021-22, aided by V-shaped recovery and a 7.7% contraction for the current year. It also projects a lower 6.8% growth in 2022-23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
Congress leader P. Chidambaram during a press conference(PTI)
india news

New definition of reform, democracy: Chidambaram slams Economic Survey

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Chidambaram also pointed out the "best decision" of the Centre. "The best decision taken by the government is the decision not to print the Economic Survey." he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. (PTI PHOTO).
Union minister Smriti Irani said the former Congress president does not want a peaceful resolution of the ongoing farmers’ stir. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

‘Never before….a political leader calling for violence’: Irani on Rahul Gandhi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:46 PM IST
  • The BJP leader added that the Gandhi scion has not uttered a word of support or consolation for the police personnel and mediapersons who were injured in the violence that erupted on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.(PTI)
india news

2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:33 PM IST
The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had recently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that a section of BSF personnel were threatening people living along the border areas and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted the hardship pointed out by the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO).
A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan noted the hardship pointed out by the petitioner and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

SC issues notice on plea to fill vacancies at PMLA Tribunal

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • The petition filed by a lawyer, Amit Sahni, pointed out that pendency of cases at the Appellate Tribunal were causing immense hardship to litigants as the post of the tribunal’s Chairman has been vacant since September 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.(File Photo)
In that communication, Hazare had said he had written to the prime minister and Union agriculture minister five times on the plight of farmers but to no avail.(File Photo)
india news

Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:13 PM IST
In a statement earlier in the day, Hazare (84) had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman was rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

26-year-old woman's throat slit in front of daughter, 5, by stalker: Police

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The accused Saurabh Gottre has been arrested and two others detained by police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR accused the show and makers of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.(File photo)
The FIR accused the show and makers of hurting the religious, social and regional sentiments of the first informant and being instrumental in advancing ill feelings and animosity.(File photo)
india news

Allahabad HC stays arrest of ‘Mirzapur’ makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani

By JItendra Sarin | Edited by Arpan Rai, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The FIR was registered against Akhtar and Sidhwani and they were accused of the improper and indecent portrayal of the town of Mirzapur and outraging religious beliefs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A health worker collect swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: A health worker collect swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP