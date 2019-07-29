‘These Brahmins should be killed,’ says Assam singer Zubeen Garg; cases filed

Popular singer from Assam Zubeen Garg has landed in a fresh controversy after he stated at a cultural event that Brahmins should be killed.

Several cases have been lodged across Assam against the singer for his statement against the community at an event held at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) auditorium on Friday night.

“We have lodged a case against Garg on Sunday under several sections of IPC for instigating hatred between different groups and castes with his comments,” said Khargeswar Rabha, officer in-charge of Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati.

Another case against the singer that was lodged in Baihata Chariali on the outskirts of Guwahati has also been forwarded to the Bhangagarh police station as the GMCH auditorium falls in its jurisdiction.

During the programme, Garg who was also promoting his upcoming movie ‘Kanchenjunga’ told the audience that he had been consuming liquor and working 18 hours a day for the film for the past three days.

“I am Brahmin, but I have snapped my ‘lagun’ (a sacred thread worn by Brahmins) in the movie. I had removed the thread earlier, and still don’t wear it. These Brahmins should be killed,” Garg said.

The singer also made disparaging comments about the Hindi language saying that it is spoken by ordinary people like rickshaw pullers. The comments telecast by local television channels have led to anger against the singer in social media platforms.

“Garg may be a good and popular singer, but his comment instigating the audience against a particular community is totally unconstitutional,” said Siba Sarma, vice-president of All Assam Brahmin Samaj.

On Saturday, several district units of the ‘samaj’ including Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang and Morigaon held meetings against the singer. All district units are expected to file cases against Garg in the next few days.

Manoj Sarma, secretary of All Assam Devalaya Sangha, the umbrella body of 108 important temples in the state, also derided the comment and informed that the organization will be filing a case against the singer soon.

“Actually, the meaning of my comment was something else. But since I said it in a different manner in jest, people understood it wrongly. I won’t say anything today, will give a clarification later,” Garg told journalists at an event in Bongaigaon on Sunday.

The singer had angered the Brahmin community in Assam last year as well after he spoke against animal sacrifice at the Kamakhya Temple, the sacred thread and the community.

In January this year, the singer allegedly made some derogatory remarks against the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:00 IST